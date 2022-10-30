The new ongoing season of Big Boss is getting interesting with each passing day as the equations between the contestants can be seen changing every day. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig presented themselves as the best of friends in the initial weeks, however it seems the friendship has turned into enmity as the two popular television stars were seen grilling each other in the latest episodes. Now, there are fans who wish to see the bond between Nimrit and Gautam but whether the two will be able to sort out their differences or not, only time will tell.

But this is not the first time when such a thing has happened where the audience can see a good friendship turning into rivalry. This has happened a number of times in the history of Bigg Boss. Let's have a look at some of the most popular friendships that went down the drain in Salman Khan's show.

Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer

Before jumping on to any other season, we have one more example in this season itself: Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. Initially, the two started off as good friends inside the controversial house, but slowly the connection started fading. There was a time when the 'Imlie' star's father has also come to show and asked his daughter to stay from Shalin. Eventually, Shalin made it clear that he does not need Sumbul's friendship and now they are at loggerheads.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were known for their true friendship and later for their staunch rivalry. In the history of the show, the duo's rivalry was the worst one has ever seen. There were times when the two contestants were even ready to hit each other and leave the show. Their iconic enmity and bitter relationship grabbed a lot of attention.

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin

In the initial phase of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were good friends. However, as they started spending more time together, they fell apart as friends and developed an enmity towards each other.

Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In Bigg Boss 13, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen as the best of friends. They always supported each other irrespective of situations and stood by each other like a rock. But when they again entered Bigg Boss 15, they were seen as staunch rivals of each other. They had nasty fights that were shocking to the audience.

Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati

Like the previous contestants, Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati also started their journey in Bigg Boss 8 with friendship, but in no time their equation changed and they became enemies. It is often reported that the duo has maintained enmity even outside the house.

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss season 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde's cat fight was quite famous during the tenure of the show. Their journey started off as good friends, later their friendship turned bitter and they started fighting over petty issues and picking up on each other every single day.

Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy

In Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy were good friends in the initial weeks. They used to spend time together and enjoyed each other's company. However, later they started having massive fights involving co-contestant Kushal Tandon.

Dipika Kakar and Sreeshanth

In Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar and cricketer Sreesanth were best of friends inside the house. Dipika referred to Sreesanth as her brother and latter reciprocated to her with utmost respect. But their bond also witnessed many ups and downs and at one point, they had even turned rivals in the game.

Gauhar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji

Not only VJ Andy, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan also had massive catfights with the season runner-up Tanishaa Mukerji. Initially, the two were pretty decent with each other and used to chill together. But later their nasty fights left everyone in shock.