Sonam Kapoor hosted a royal feast and a grand welcome for football legend David Beckham as he reached India. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor invited him home and also seen in attendance were some prominent Bollywood personalities. Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and many other celebs were seen in attendance.

Harsh Varrdhan's pic with David

Sonam Kapoor's brother and actor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also shared some pictures with David on his social media page. "Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game beckhams played and passionately followed his career at united and beyond I felt like I should take a photo.. I'm now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs," he wrote.

Actor claps back at troll

Harsh Varrdhan has never had the best equation with the social media so didn't come as a surprise that soon after his post, what followed was massive trolling. A troll asked, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Did he not ask who are you?)" And the Bhavesh Joshi actor wasn't in a mood to let this one go that easily. Harsh shot back and wrote, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? (He came to my home, you tell me who are you)"

More comments

Harsh also shared the picture on Twitter, "Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can't reveal more .." There were some more comments on the post. "Love how unfiltered your opinions are always!!!!!" wrote a user. "Honest caption," another user wrote. "The caption," one more comment read. However, there were some who again took a dig at the actor.

"It's ok you are there because of your dad's achievements not your own," was one more comment. "Relax, he's a global celebrity. You don't really need to watch all his games to take a picture with him and share it with the world!!"