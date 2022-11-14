Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is vocal about football and frequently gives his opinion about the sport on his Twitter handle was recently criticized by a user who said that he "should stick to acting."

The user tweeted about the Chelsea football team and wrote, "Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all season and especially last few games."

In response, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better then they actually were."

"Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn't a great player. There's reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate...," the user reacted.

Harsh concluded by saying, "What I meant is they're very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run... no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me... but then again my last few films were all loved and you're a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about... good day."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor criticises Hindi Press

Kapoor who recently celebrated his birthday took to his social media to call out the Hindi Press for publishing the box office numbers of his film rather than talking about his journey so far.

"On my birthday I've seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like bhavesh joshi ak Vs ak ray and thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya," Kapoor wrote.

"Its almost like they're completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judge an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don't expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues," he added.

When a Twitter user said that "sadly the country equates artistic expression with money," Harsh Varrdhan replied, "99.9 percent and then they complain about what's being put out.. it's all media driven hypocrisy and click bait nonsense."