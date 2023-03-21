Anupam Kher bid adieu to long-time friend, late Satish Kaushik with an emotional post. In his note, the actor talked about forgiving Kaushik for leaving him like this. He also played Satish's favourite song in the background "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahaani". Anupam had organised a prayer meet for the late actor and one of his closest friends in the industry.

Celebs at prayer meet

Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri and many other celebs came to the prayer meet and paid their last respect to the Mr India actor. Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on March 9 in Delhi. Post Satish's death, a lot of speculations and rumours started floating around talking about how there might be more than meets the eye. Some also alleged foul play in his death.

Anupam Kher's request

Reacting to it, Anupam Kher urged everyone to stop spreading such rumours and give the man a dignified goodbye. "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you," Kher told media portals at the prayer meet.