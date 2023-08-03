Sara Ali Khan has braced the cover of Vogue India. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress is all set to impress the audience with her unconventional photoshoot. During the interview for the magazine, the Pataudi girl spoke about not owning a single piece of a designer clothing. Khan's revelation has irked many on social media who have accused her of trying too hard to portray herself as a middle class.

Sara's revelation

"In today's day and age, I don't know if an aspirational, elusive, star-like aura is firstly possible or even necessarily connecting. People are seeking honesty and authenticity from celebrities. Whether it's going to the airport with freshly washed hair and not doing my hair and make-up unless it's absolutely necessary, I really am who I am," Sara said in the magazine.

#SaraAliKhan: “I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe.” READ MORE in this the digital cover story for #VogueIndia: https://t.co/05wNwzzF7l pic.twitter.com/XML32b0frB — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) August 2, 2023

"I wear my honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. In fact, I don't have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe. I know people initially judged me for it but I'm happy that they can now not only appreciate but also identify with me because of these very reasons," the Kedarnath actress added.

Netizens not buying it

Needless to say, social media wasn't too pleased with Sara Ali Khan's explosive revelation. "I wish celebrities realised that 99% of the time when they try to push themselves as relatable and just like "one of us" it ends up being super tone-deaf. like yeah, sure you don't have a single pair of designer clothing but you're born into immense wealth + privilege regardless," wrote one user.

"Are we suppose to pat her head for not having designer clothes," wrote another user. "Saif ali khan net worth $150M+ And her daughter saying she didn't have any designer clothes...Why this star kids wants to look like middle class," came one comment. "Rich want to portray themselves as middle class. Middle class wants to be seen rich. Strange world we live in," another one commented.

"Won't be surprised if she comes out as a salaried employee in a corporate with acting as a hobby only on the side," a user took a dig at the actress. "NGL but accepting privilege would be more modest of her rather than denying it," another user opined.