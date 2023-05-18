Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made a stunning debut at Cannes on May 16, dressed in a traditional lehenga designed by couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and looked like a royal princess on day 1 of Cannes 2023.

Did Sara Ali Khan get inspired by her grandma in donning her 2nd day look at Cannes 2023?

On day 2 of the ongoing film festival, Sara opted for a fusion outfit again designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress Sara Ali Khan took us back in time as she gave a tribute to old-school Bollywood fashion in a white and black modern saree.

The star and the designers posted pictures of the look on Instagram. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared details about the ensemble in the caption, "Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture. She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals."

Sara wore a black-and-white coloured beaded bralette blouse and a saree-style skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. A plunging V neckline, fitted bust, and midriff-baring cropped hem added an edgy twist to her ensemble. She wore it with an off-white chamois satin saree-styled skirt with an attached drape, pleats on the front, black and white beads and crystals-embellished border, and a trailing floor-sweeping train on the back.

She accessorized the look with a beaded necklace and stud earrings. Tying her tresses in a sleek updo, the actress opted for minimal glam makeup.

Her hairdo reminded the fans of her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits.

A fan wrote, "That sharmila tagore hair."

Another shared, "Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60's-70's look in your first picture is breathtaking."

Yet another added, "Sara and white what a combination."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared more photos from the event. Posing with Sara, actor Vijay Varma, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, politician-actor Kushboo Sundar, and actor Esha Gupta, among others, and wrote in an Instagram post, "At the Indian Pavilion inauguration in @festivaldecannes 2023. It was a momentous occasion in the presence of Hon'ble MOS @murugan_tnbjp ji and other distinguished Dignatries & Film Industry Colleagues. Was honoured to speak on the Indian Film Industry and its progress on a global platform. Let's keep the momentum going and take #IndianCinema to newer heights. @ficci_india @khushsundar @saraalikhan95 @guneetmonga @itsvijayvarma @egupta #IndianCinema #Cannes2023 #ProudMoment."

Sara Ali Khan after party

On day 1 after her stunning debut, Sara Ali Khan attended Cannes after-party, where she was dressed in a black strapless outfit with gold embellishments. The actress posed with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the bash.