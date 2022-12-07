There is no one who does it like Gauri Khan when it comes to fashion. The first wife of Bollywood, Gauri's fashion sense never goes wrong. From traditional attires to western couture; Gauri knows how to dress elegantly and remain in vogue. Shah Rukh Khan's wife was spotted at Manish Malhotra's b'day bash recently.

Social media comments

Gauri Khan slayed her all black look and we couldn't take our eyes off her. While we loved her black and bold outfit, there were many who felt she was trying too hard. "Trying too hard," one user said. "Is she trying to copy Priyanka Chopra?" asked another user. "Why wear when so uncomfortable?" asked a netizen.

"She looks uncomfortable," commented another netizen. "Awwwkwarddd," said a social media user. "I am a fan of her dressing but this one doesn't suit her," wrote one more social media user. However, there were many who also used the terms like "goddess," "Queen Khan", "Style diva" and more for her.

Gauri's appearance on KwK

Gauri Khan recently made heads turn when she appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. However, Gauri said that she never went on the show after once because Karan Johar never called her.

"I think he has never asked me. In 18 years, he has asked me once. Maybe he didn't ask me, I don't even remember, it's been so many years. He is a friend and it was even more fun because I was coming with Maheep and Bhavana and I knew that it's going to be a lot of gup shup (gossip), chat, and fun," she told a website.