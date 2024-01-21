Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt had an eventful 2023, winning a national award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Rani Ki Prem Kahani, won accolades. She also made a head-turning appearance at the Met Gala in 2023.

The actor will soon be heading to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha ceremony Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, which will be held on January 22, 2024. Before heading to Ayodhya with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia jetted off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Joy Awards 2024.

Alia was conferred with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.

— Alia Bhatt is bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the #JoyAwards in Riyadh for her contribution to global cinema ?? pic.twitter.com/CRq80ImZUs — ?️ (@softiealiaa) January 21, 2024

Alia looked stunning in a saree adorned with ajrakh print

Alia's saree was heavy with muti-colors, namely red, blue, and black. the ajrakh print intricated gold sequin embroidery on the handcrafted silhouette. She ditched the traditional blouse and opted for a matching ajrakh-printed tube top. The saree gave a modern touch to the traditional saree. The long cape was pinned to one shoulder while the other end flowed gracefully down her wrist.

ALIA BHATT I REALLY HOPE YOURE ATTENDING THIS YEAR’s MET GALA!!!! pic.twitter.com/HlMnWZ5pWz — ?️ (@softiealiaa) January 20, 2024

The actor gave a heartfelt speech After receiving her trophy, she said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often when countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So, thank you for making this happen."

She added, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight, when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So, thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

Netizens compared Alia with Deepika.

A user said, "Why is she looking like Deepika Padukone but 6 inches shorter.."

Another user said, "Yaar stop behaving like Deepika...."

On the personal front, on Christmas day, Alia and Ranbir introduced their daughter Raha to paps and the world.

Alia and Ranbir's New Year celebrations gave a glimpse of their NYE 2024 bash.

Alia shared a slew of images on her Instagram, ft. Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia on the cheeks. In the silhouette picture, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms.

Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all."

Take a look:

Work front

Alia is shooting for her next Jigra, co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.