Actor Priyanka Chopra has made India proud globally, the actor has time and again spoken about women's rights, pay parity in Bollywood, colourism and racism. Being unapologetic, the daddy's little girl has been unabashed and never minces her words. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra in a recent interview reminisced that Priyanka felt discriminated against as a young woman. She also said that it was her "childhood PTSD trauma."

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Madhu was asked about why Priyanka felt "she was not pretty" even after winning the Miss India title. Madhu replied, "I think she might have had childhood PTSD trauma because when she was very young, everyone in the Chopra family was 'gora-chitta' (fair) except her father. And she went on her father and she was not at all that bad, she was very good-looking, and she had a 'gehu' (wheatish) complexion. But few people taunted her about her complexion and maybe that remained in her head. Apart from that she was a stunner."

Madhu further said that when she went to America to meet Priyanka, who was then 15 years old, she could not recognise her. "I crossed her at the airport, could not recognise her. She was such a stunner."

Madhu Chopra said, "She tells them 'Because of you I have become this today. You told me so I improved myself so much." She added, "Priyanka was always good-looking, even as a baby. She was the most perfect baby born."

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her daughter's second birthday Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka posted a bunch of photos from the special day when the family also held a special puja for their daughters. Not only Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie but also Dr Madhu Chopra was with them as the family, together, sought blessings at a temple.

Priyanka was last seen in Amazon's Citadel and the film Love Again. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State. Her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, is also in the pipeline.