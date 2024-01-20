Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Jonas's second birthday in LA. On January 15, Priyanka and Nick hosted an Elmo-themed bash that showed Malti looking like a doll dressed in a pink outfit. The actor shares a slew of pictures from her daughter's birthday bash.

Priyanka's manager and family friend Anjula Acharia dropped inside videos and pictures from the bash. From an Elmo cake to PeeCee posing with an Elmo toy and the guests wearing Elmo glasses, it was indeed a fun-filled birthday.

Priyanka and Nick drop beautiful pictures from daughter Malti's birthday

Priyanka captioned the post, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Many of Priyanka's friends wished Malti Marie on her big day. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday baby girl."

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

In one of the photos, the décor read 'Malti's World' written in the background as she stood by her special cake in mom Priyanka's arms, while daddy Nick was seeing her. The family was seen dressed in red for the party. Priyanka's Dr Madhu Chopra was also seen in some photos. The couple's friends, including Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri. Malti was also seen in the clicks.

More photos from her birthday bash showed a bunch of pictures clicked at the party. Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra were seen posing with other guests. Another short video showed Malti eating cake.

Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Malti, and Madhu Chopra visit Malibu Hindu temple in LA

After the birthday bash, Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra, visited Malibu Hindu temple in LA to seek blessings from God.

A few unseen pictures from their visit have now gone viral on social media. A fan shared the photos and even called the actors 'down-to-earth'.

A fan wrote, "Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Malibu Hindu temple on their daughter Malti Marie's birthday! Priyanka was extremely down-to-earth with no starry tantrums. I have a newfound appreciation for her as a person now!"

Work front

Priyanka Chopra appeared in the romantic comedy Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the spy thriller series Citadel, sharing the screen with Richard Madden. Her upcoming project is Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she will be starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in January 2022 through surrogacy and they brought her home on Mother's Day. After a few months, the pair revealed she'd spent 100 days in the NICU and was home in time for Mother's Day.