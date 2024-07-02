In response to some of his remarks in the Lower House being expunged, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "everything is expunged in PM Modi's world".

"In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," he told reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the President's Address on July 1 have been expunged. The portions expunged include his comments on 'BJP not being Hindus' and other remarks.

Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha was marked by huge pandemonium and uproar on Monday.

Starting his speech, the Congress MP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rahul Gandhi's reference to 'BJP not Hindus' drew strong protest from the BJP MPs and also a rare intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi stood up to interject the Leader of Opposition and said, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from the Congress MP for 'linking' the BJP with violence.

The Home Minister also took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's analogy of 'violent Hindus' with the BJP and demanded that the Congress leader tender an apology.

(With inputs from IANS)