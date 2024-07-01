Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha was marked by huge pandemonium and uproar in the Lower House on Monday.

Starting off his speech, the Congress MP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rahul's reference to 'Hindus' drew strong protest from the BJP MPs and also a rare intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from the Congress MP for 'linking' the BJP with violence.

PM Modi stood up to interject the Congress MP and said, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

Home Minister Amit Shah also took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's analogy of 'violent Hindus' with the BJP and demanded that the Congress leader tender an apology.

"He doesn't know that crores of Indians in this country call themselves Hindu with pride. Does he want to say that each one of them talks violence? You cannot associate violence with any religion. I demand that he apologise," Amit Shah said.

The trigger for chaos and uproar in the house was Rahul's pointed attack on the ruling party, whom he accused of invoking violence and hatred for furthering its political interests.

Addressing the House, Rahul Gandhi said: "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth... Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not even Hindu)..."

