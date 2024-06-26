Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his forceful condemnation of the Emergency and the accompanying abuses committed during that period.

In a post on X, PM Modi articulated his approval, stating, "I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time, and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honor of all those who suffered during those days."

The Emergency, imposed 50 years ago, remains a significant historical event in India's political landscape. PM Modi underscored its importance for the present generation, remarking, "It is important for today's youth to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled, and institutions are destroyed. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like."

PM Modi's comments come in the context of ongoing reflections on the Emergency period, which lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. During this time, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi suspended civil liberties and imposed severe restrictions on political activity, leading to widespread human rights abuses and the imprisonment of opposition leaders. The period is often cited as a dark chapter in India's democratic history, serving as a cautionary tale against authoritarianism and the erosion of constitutional norms.

The Prime Minister's remarks highlight the continued relevance of the Emergency in contemporary discourse, particularly as a lesson in the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions and civil liberties.