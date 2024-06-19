Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations here at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) situated on the banks of the renowned Dal Lake, besides inaugurating and laying foundation of several projects worth crores during his two-day (June 20-21) visit to Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people are expected to join the Prime Minister during the Yoga International Day celebrations. 'Yoga for self & society' is the theme message of this year's Yoga celebrations.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said that during his visit to Srinagar, PM Modi will address the gathering of participants on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Besides, PM Modi will participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at SKICC at around 6 p.m. on June 20 (Thursday).

"PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP)," the PMO statement said.

This year's Yoga Day event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies.

The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, PM Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's theme "Yoga for Self and Society" highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being.

The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event on June 20 is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, the PMO statement noted.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also interact with the young achievers of Jammu and Kashmir, and also inspect stalls.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes and infrastructure in higher education etc.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, the development of Industrial Estates and construction of six government degree colleges.

PM Modi will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore.

The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and will have the outreach of 3,00,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 people appointed in government service, the PMO statement said.

(With inputs from IANS)