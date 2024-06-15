Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Italy and met his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni among other world leaders and dignitaries.

The meeting happened, days after getting sworn in for his third term as the Prime Minister of India, dated June 9 in New Delhi attend the ongoing G7 Summit.

India is not a member of the G7, but Modi attended the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni. Several other non-member states were also extended invites.

The Internet can't stop gushing over Meloni's moment.

With Italy hosting the event, it is PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni's reunion that has taken over the internet. PM Modi and Meloni greeted each other with folded hands. Meloni took a selfie with PM Modi and their camaraderie is winning the internet.

Several pictures and videos of the formal event started making their way onto social media, the internet was smitten over by Giorgia Meloni's gesture.

On Saturday, she shared a reel, wherein she was seen taking a Selfie with PM Modi and she can be heard saying, "Hello from the 'Melodi' team". PM Modi too features in the clip and can be seen smiling along.

Prime Minister Modi re-shared the video and wrote, "Long live India-Italy friendship!"

As soon as the video was dropped by Giorgia Melon, social media users couldn't keep calm and stormed the internet with memes.

However, with Meloni herself making use of the hashtag, the memers community is over the moon.

#WATCH | Italy: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India participates as an 'Outreach nation' in G7 Summit pic.twitter.com/Sqna3AEu9X — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Memers were petrified as the memes were getting out of hand, to the extent that online users felt that this could lead to Instagram getting banned. However, it was a sigh of relief for users as Melino herself took a selfie with Modi.

One X user commented, "Ok who all were saying the memes were cringe? Meloni ji rubbed it on their face. She loves the memes guys. Keep them coming. Baki kisike saath aise pic nahi post kiya hai. " ( She didn't post the pics with anyone).

Another added, "Two Coolest politicians..."

A comment read, "The super coolest Prime Ministers. She enjoyed mems on them. We are officially Melodi team now ❣️"

A user wrote, "This will BREAK the internet like this selfie #Melodi."

Among the sea of social media users jumping with joy seeing PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni's reel. Kangana Ranaut, sharing the video to her Instagram stories, praised PM Modi.

Reposting the clip, she wrote, "One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise (heart emoji)". "No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni," she added.