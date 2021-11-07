Rahul Gandhi had reportedly written a letter of support to Shah Rukh Khan when his son, Aryan Khan was in jail. Rahul expressed his solidarity and even said that the whole country was with him. Rahul added that the "truth cannot be held hostage for long". The letter was addressed to SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan.

Rahul Gandhi's letter

"I know that you are compassionate and created goodwill in the community. That's why I can see widespread support for your family," Gandhi wrote in his letter. "I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you," the letter also said. "No child deserves to be treated like this," the former Congress President said in his letter.

Sameer Wankhede moved from the case

After a series of allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCB has reportedly set up a SIT to look into the Aryan Khan case with a new perspective. Sameer Wankhede has reportedly been moved from the case and five other cases he was assigned. "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," Nawab Malik tweeted.

"No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary," NCB released statement read.