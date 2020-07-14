Minutes after the rebel leader was removed from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state party chief, Sachin Pilot took to Twitter saying, "Truth can be harassed, not defeated."

Here's a screenshot of Sachin Pilot's tweet:

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Tuesday, July 14, removed Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and also as the state party chief. The news was announced by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today after the Congress legislative party meeting.

Ashok Gehlot not only sacked Sachin Pilot as his deputy but also dropped two of the Pilot's loyalist ministers, identified as Ramesh Meena and Vishwendra Singh.

The Rajasthan crisis

Congress appointed Govind Singh Dotasra as the new Rajasthan party chief after removing rebel Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and state Congress chief.

The decision to remove Pilot was taken at the CLP meeting held today where resolutions were passed to sack Sachin Pilot from his posts. It also authorised state CM Ashok Gehlot to remove the rebel leader as his deputy CM.

The 42-year-old leader has declared an open revolt against Congress, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority as he has the support of over 30 party MLAs, enough to bring down the Rajasthan government.

Pilot is camping in the national capital since Sunday (July 12), however, he said that he didn't get a chance to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi or the party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Pilot also didn't attend the CLP meet that was held at Gehlot's house earlier on Monday. A statement was issued by Sachin Pilot's office earlier on Sunday night that read, "Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow."

The Rajasthan Congress seems to be in a deep crisis after Sacin Pilot declared an open rebellion against the Rajasthan government led by his arch-rival and boss Ashok Gehlot.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and while the BJP's number stands at 72.