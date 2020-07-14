Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Tuesday, July 14, removed rebel Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and also as the state party chief. The development was announced by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today.

Apart from Sachin Pilot, cabinet ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, too, have been removed from their respective posts.

The decision to remove Pilot came today after the rebel leader skipped a second meeting of the Rajasthan MLAs. Senior Congress leader Surjewala said, "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable."

Govind Singh Dotasra, the new Rajasthan Congress chief

After removing rebel Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan Congress chief, the party appointed Govind Singh Dotasra as the new state party chief.