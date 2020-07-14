After removing rebel Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan Congress chief, the party on Tuesday, July 14, appointed leader Govind Singh Dotasra as the new state party chief.

The Rajasthan Congress earlier today sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and also removed him from the post of the state party chief after he skipped the second meeting of MLAs today.

Senior Congress leader Surjewala said, "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable."