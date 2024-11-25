India won against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. This is the Aussies' first-ever Test loss at the new Perth Stadium. Cricketer Virat Kohli scored a century in the India-Australia Test match at Perth.

His wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was at the Optus Stadium and was spotted cheering her husband from the stands on days 2 and 3 of the game. On Sunday, several pictures of a child being held by an unknown someone went viral. Netizens speculated that it was Kohli-Anushka's son Akaay.

The claim

As soon as the pictures went viral, many claimed that Anushka and Virat's son Akaay Kohli was present to cheer VK'. The special media even said that the kid resembles Virat a lot. The viral image shows the child dressed in blue outfit.

However, Anushka, who was also in the stands, didn't hold the kid. She was cheering for Virat.

The truth

Virat Kohli's sister set the record straight and mentioned that it's not Virat and Anushka's son Akaay.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to social media and clarified that the baby was a friend's daughter, addressing the confusion on social media platforms.

"Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay. thank you " Bhawna Kohli Dhingra wrote on her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, after India's win, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah luaded Virat Kohli and said that the team needs the batter's support more than he needs the team.

Bumrah said in the post-match press meeting, "Obviously, I have already said that Virat Kohli does not need us, We need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So, he knows his cricket more than anyone else. He was in good shape. He was mentally switched on. Sometimes, as long as the career is, sometimes you bat in tough scenarios. He has always been batting in tough scenarios. So, it is always difficult to do in every match. But he was batting in a very good form and a very good space."

Virat-Akaay personal life:

Anushka and Virat's second child, Akaay, was born in February 2024. They also have a three-year-old daughter, Vamika. The couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their two children's faces on social media.