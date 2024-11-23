Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli, Sanjana Ganesan claps for Jasprit Bumrah as they watch India vs Australia Test at Perth

Actor Anushka Sharma often cheers for Team India and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, she is often seen in the stands clapping and supporting her husband.

At the ongoing India vs Australia test series which is being held in Perth. Anushka Sharma was clicked cheering for team India at Optus Stadium stands.

Anushka Sharma and Sanjana Ganesan together in the stadium at Perth.

A photo from the stands went viral on social media on Saturday.

The clip and the photo show Anushka enthusiastically cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, during the action-packed Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Literally all of us after that Starc wicket



pic.twitter.com/ysJQOZOIId — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) November 23, 2024

The moment quickly went viral on social media and fans couldn't keep calm.

In the clip, photo, Anushka was wearing a white shirt paired with a blue jean for the occasion.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan was also seen in the stands. A video has gone viral which shows Sanjana and Anushka smiling and relieved as the final wicket of Aus fell.

On Friday, Sanjana praised her husband Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional bowling.

Praising Bumrah, Sanjana uploaded a story on Instagram and added a cheeky caption, "Great bowler, even greater booty," wrote Ganesan while sharing Bumrah's photo.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been occupied with her mommy duties. She welcomed her second child, a son Akaay with Virat, in February this year. The couple also has a daughter Vaamika.

India bowled out Australia for just 104 runs in 51.2 overs on Day 2 of the first Test in Perth, securing a crucial 46-run lead. Interim captain Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with a sensational five-wicket haul, his 11th in Test cricket.