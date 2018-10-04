Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston's personal lives are always under the media radar. Most of the time, the reports about their dating are nothing but fabricated news. Like most recently, a report surfaced in which it was ridiculously claimed that Brad and Jennifer are expecting a "miracle baby." A fact-checking website debunked the absurd claims.

It was recently reported that Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a nice meal at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. However, the cover story of In Touch magazine reportedly suggested that when Jennifer went on a dinner with her best friend Courteney, it was because she wanted to share the baby news with her.

An alleged insider told the outlet that Jennifer Aniston got "pregnant" naturally with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star and the couple reportedly did not need any "IVF or anything. It's a true miracle baby."

In addition to Courteney Cox, the news of Jennifer Aniston's alleged pregnancy was shared among their close friends that includes George Clooney and Brad Pitt's mother, claims the insider.

"Brad and Jen are itching to get their respective divorces finalized so they can get on with this incredible new phase of their lives," added the alleged insider.

Ever since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005, they have not been in touch in any capacity. Both the stars chose to concentrate on their respective professional and personal lives. Even when Brad and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016 and Jennifer announced her separation with Justin Theroux in February this year, nothing has ever happened between the two.

Even Gossip Cop stated that the former couple is not back together, despite the absurd claims.

Jennifer Aniston herself commented in the recent months about her take on these rumours and speculations about her private life. During her sexy photoshoot and candid interview with InStyle, Jennifer opened up about multiple aspects, including the news that she cannot keep a man.

In the interview, she also opened up about the misconception everyone has about her take on being a mother. The Murder Mystery movie actress stated that "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions."