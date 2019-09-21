US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday followed by a meeting with Narendra Modi a day later, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting would be the second time Trump would meet the Indian Prime Minister within days as the two leaders will address around 50,000 Indian-Americans in the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Texas on September 22.

"President Donald J Trump will be travelling to Houston for 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams Bright Futures' event. That will be the day wherein he will travel on to Ohio where he will be joined by Prime Minister Morrison of Australia where they will visit Pratt industry and celebrate US economic relationship with Australia," a senior White House administrator told reporters on Friday.

On Monday, September 23, Trump is expected to call a global action to protect religious freedom in an event in New York described as a key event according to the official.

"After that the President is scheduled to meet with the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon (Jae-in) of South Korea," said the official.

Bilateral talks will commence after Trump's address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24.

"Prime Minister (Boris) Johnson of United Kingdom, Prime Minister Modi of India, the UN Secretary General," the official said, adding that the president will also meet his Iraqi counterpart and end the day with a diplomatic reception.

With PM Modi-Trump meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders would be meeting for the fourth time in as many months. The meeting in New York is expected to set the tone of the bilateral relationship between the two countries over the next few years.

The two leaders are likely to discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including efforts to address the growing bilateral trade disputes, potential defence and energy deals and peace process in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)