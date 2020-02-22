The Centre on Saturday denied the US reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanying President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania to India's iconic monument Taj Mahal in Agra.

Officials sources said the visit to Taj Mahal, a symbol of love and romance, will afford the US President and the First Lady the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably.

"Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there," sources said.

Prime Minister Modi will welcome President Trump and the First Lady in Ahmedabad, where a public reception will be accorded on February 24.

The Prime Minister will also host the couple in New Delhi, where official engagements are scheduled for February 25.

Trump's India visit itinerary

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, on Monday, where he will deliver remarks at Sardar Patel Stadium with Modi.

The President and the First Lady will then head to Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal. Later in the day, they will fly to New Delhi and have a full programme on Tuesday.

The Tuesday programme will include ceremonial events, bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, a business event with Indian investors, with a special focus on companies that are investing in manufacturing in the US.

Donald Trump will also have a meet-and-greet with the US embassy staff and a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.

To conclude the visit, there will be a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening. The focus will on building economic and energy ties. The two-way trade in goods and services exceeded $142 billion in 2018.