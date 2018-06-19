Donald Trump, the United States president has ordered the American military to establish a new 'space force' as the sixth military branch. The president made this suggestion during a speech at a meeting of the National Space Council in White House. It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space but should have the country's dominance on space, he said.

United States Aims To Dominate The Space

Trump also made it clear that Space Force and Air Force will be 'separate but equal.' He argued that it would be unacceptable to let either China or Russia lead in space and the creation of space force will be the first step to proclaim the dominance of the United States outside earth's environment.

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space. It is so important. Very importantly, I'm hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish the Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. That's a big step," said Trump during the speech.

The President also added that the US will soon send humans to the Moon and also revealed that the Mars colonization plans are also going on steadily. However, more details about how the space force would look like and what it would do in space still remain unclear.

Aliens preparing for disclosure?

Meanwhile, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the announcement of Trump to create a special space force is an indication that aliens are a reality and an invasion may be imminent. These theorists also believe that aliens are now gearing up for a disclosure and this move from Donald Trump is to psychologically prepare the general public to accept the ultimate reality behind the existence of extraterrestrials.

These conspiracy theorists often cite the increasing number of UFO sightings all over the world as an indication that alien life exists in deep space.