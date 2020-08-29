US President Donald Trump officially accepted his nomination for second term. In his acceptance speech at the White House, Trump attacked "weak" Biden throughout his 70-minute speech. But just a day after, Trump was making an appearance at New Hampshire and as he was walking up the podium, he almost tripped over the stairs.

The mishap was caught on tape and has since gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing the video and suggesting that "Trump is not well." Trump could be seen missing his balance as he walks up the stairs to make his way to the podium. But the president manages to restore his balance and give pointed towards the crowd in excitement.

Trump's trouble taking a flight of stairs naturally didn't go unnoticed, especially when the eagle-eyed netizens didn't miss Melania Trump's eye roll at Ivanka while greeting her at the RNC event. As Trump's video went viral on social media, #Trumpisnotwell become the top-trending hashtag on Twitter. Here are some reactions to Trump's mishap: