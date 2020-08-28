US First Lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump seem to be cordial but not close. Recently, a video clip surfaced online adding fuel to the rumours of tension between both the key woman in US President Donald Trump's life.

On the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on August 27, Melania Trump greeted her stepdaughter Ivanka on stage with a sort of bizarre expression.

A particular video of the two women that is breaking the internet shows the smile on Melania Trump's face turning into an eye roll.

While the internet seems to be quite occupied assessing the relationship between Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, let's check out the comment section on Twitter:

"This was so weird," said a Twitterati.

Another one said, "Melania doesn't seem to like Ivanka."

Netizens seem to be curious now...

In the video, Melania Trump was seen dressed in a lime green outfit by Valentino as she shared the stage with Donald Trump. At first, Melania seemed to smile at Ivanka, however, after she passed by, her expression tells otherwise.