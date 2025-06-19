Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, recently engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting, initially planned for one hour, extended to over two hours, indicating the depth and cordiality of the discussions, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military.

This visit marks Munir's first official trip to the United States since the April 22 terror attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 civilian lives. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The discussions between Munir and Trump were comprehensive, covering critical issues such as counter-terrorism efforts, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the enhancement of bilateral trade. The meeting also included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff, while Munir was accompanied by Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to the ISPR, the dialogue encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.

President Trump expressed a keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan, based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests. Munir acknowledged Trump's statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community. However, Munir's visit was not without controversy. It was overshadowed by widespread protests led by members of the Pakistani diaspora and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Protests and Public Outcry

Demonstrators accused Munir of human rights violations, branding him as "Pakistanio ke qatil" and "Islamabad ke qatil," meaning "killer of Pakistanis" and "killer of Islamabad," respectively. A video that went viral on social media showed a protester yelling "Geedad, geedad, geedad" (jackal, jackal, jackal), a derogatory term suggesting cowardice and deceit. Analysts described the clip as a public embarrassment for the Pakistani military establishment. The protests aimed to remind General Munir of the alleged crimes he is responsible for against the people of Pakistan. This public outcry turned Munir's stay at a luxury hotel in Washington into a scene of charged demonstrations.

Despite the protests, the meeting with Trump is being projected as a step towards strengthening military and strategic ties with Washington. In the broader context of international relations, the meeting between Munir and Trump also touched upon the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel. Both leaders emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict, with Trump expressing his happiness that "two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war," referring to the recent de-escalation between India and Pakistan. Trump noted that the conflict could have escalated into a nuclear war, given that both countries are significant nuclear powers.

The meeting also highlighted the Pak-India conflict, with Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stating that the engagement helped to bring attention to the issue. Asif described the meeting as a milestone in Pak-U.S. relations, noting that it was the first time a U.S. President had invited and met with a Pakistani Army Chief. Historically, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been complex, often characterized by periods of cooperation and tension.