It has only been two months since Donald Trump left the White House, handing over the presidency for which he fought tooth and nail to Joe Biden, but it sure feels like a lot longer. The absolute silence on Twitter is one of the reasons Trump's name is no longer making much of the headlines as they used to earlier. And it looks like the former US President has taken the Twitter ban harder than actually losing the presidency.

While it may come as a shocker that letting off Twitter was tougher than being removed from the White House, the last four years have taught us just how fond Trump is of the microblogging platform. He took his account to make important announcements such as peace deals and have a say in anything trending or not. Having taken that ability overnight is sure to come as a bummer.

Now, Trump's own family member has revealed that Trump is more upset about his Twitter ban and forfeiting his high-profile golf tournament than losing the presidency.

"I think that being banned from Twitter and having the [Professional Golf Association (PGA)] take their tournament away from his golf courses are probably the worst things that have happened to him in the last four years," Mary Trump told Insider on Thursday. "How is he managing without Twitter? Because even he must realize that people really aren't paying attention to him in the same way."

Twitter bans Trump and then some

Twitter banned the official Twitter account of Trump while he was still a sitting president, and then many of his team's accounts citing "risk of incitement of violence." On January 6, Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the US Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Two days later, his account was permanently blocked. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, were reported dead after the violence on January 6.

According to Twitter, more than 70,000 harmful accounts have been suspended as a result of its efforts after the violence in Washington, DC, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts.

Losing PGA

Losing Twitter access was one thing, but forfeiting golf tournament appears to have pushed Trump off the edge. On January 10, the PGA said it would strip Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, of hosting the 2022 PGA Championship. This has been important for Trump as he spent years lobbying for the same.

Further describing his mental being, Mary Trump said being in the political game is helping Trump immensely. The niece, who has been vocally critical of Trump, also said the only reason Trump is still mulling over presidential run is to maintain a grip on power.

"Clearly, this stuff with the Republican Party is helping him because imagine if he didn't have that. If he had become as irrelevant as every other person who loses an election becomes, then I think his mental state would be much different," Mary Trump said on Thursday.