Outgoing US President Donald Trump, who has not even once referred to his successor Joe Biden by name despite belatedly accepting his accession and will not be present at his inauguration on Wednesday, has, however, not abandoned one tradition of a presidential transition.

Trump has left Biden a note, the BBC reported, citing a White House spokesman. The contents were not known yet.

Responding to the letter left by Trump, President Biden said it was a "very generous letter.

"The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous," Biden said.

Outgoing presidents usually write a letter with their best wishes and advice for their successor in the Oval Office. Till the last, it was not known if Trump, who had made much of the note left for him by Barack Obama, would follow suit.

It also came to light that outgoing First Lady Melania Trump, who also broke with tradition in not inviting her successor for a personal tour of the White House residential area, has also left a "short" note for Jill Biden.

Twitter on guessing spree of letter's contents

Donald Trump, age 74, presidential letter to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SV9mH83fYt — Jacques (@KindbutSalty) January 20, 2021

JUST IN: Former President Trump left a letter at the White House for President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SFPMpYXn2K — MokupiPogisho?️ (@MokupiPogisho) January 20, 2021

The note:



“Dear Joe, if you're holding this letter you already know. The house has been boarded up. The doors. The windows. Everything. We're at the Comfort Inn. Room 112. I love you. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ByAGpy0EMF — Twisted History (@twistedhistory) January 21, 2021

donald trumps final letter to biden....... powerful pic.twitter.com/aLfGWgNuL8 — micah "swag" pooldad (@pooldad) January 20, 2021

(With inputs from IANS)