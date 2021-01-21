With one little tweet, Greta Thunberg owned and, at the same time, destroyed her target. The climate activist paid Trump back in the same coin (and in the exact words, to be precise).

"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see," she quoted Trump's own words back at him. The words which the President had made in sarcasm after her speech at the UN. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Well played, whistled social media. Her impeccable timing and the clever recycling of words wasn't lost on anyone. And who doesn't love a sweet revenge story?

Not the first troll exchanged between Trump & Thunberg

Last November, shortly after the election and post-Trump's prolonged denial of the election results, she had asked him to 'chill.'



"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill. Donald, Chill!," Thunberg threw President's tweet from 2019 back at him.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump had tweeted, mocking Greta being named as TIME magazine's 'Person of The Year'.

In response to his tweet at the time, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to say: A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend." Truly, the best revenge is served cold.

The final clap back…

Everyone took turns at trolling Trump. But Greta truly reserved the best for the last, so went the popular sentiment. "Greta Thunberg finally found a fossil she's OK with burning," commented a user. While the teenage environmentalist didn't bother changing her Twitter bio this time, the record over 550k likes within four hours of her posting obviated any further need for rubbing it in.