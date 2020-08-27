The Daily Show writer and host Trevor Noah went on a trolling spree on Thursday. US President Donald Trump was on the receiving end of Noah's comical dig as the ace comedian took out full-page ads in the print edition of the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times - three of the biggest newspapers in the country. The advertisement was of a mock legal promo for "Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons Presidential Attorneys."

"ARE YOU A SOON-TO-BE EX-PRESIDENT? ABOUT TO LOSE LEGAL IMMUNITY? HAS YOUR LAWYER GONE TO JAIL? Call the very fine people on YOUR side," the ad read.

The Comedy Central night talk show has worked out the details in the ad too. The given phone number 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) works and gives out a pre-recorded message from the team.

Noah and his mock legal team offers defense against a host of crimes, including "corruption, mega-corruption, emoluments, shady rich guy tax stuff, obstruction of justice, you told people to inject bleach for some reason, mail murder." All these are not-so-subtle jibes at Trump.

The troll ad comes ahead of President Trump's nomination acceptance speech at the White House following three days of Republican National Convention. Noah, through his The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, has been taking a dig at both RNC and DNC as part of its Votegasm 2020. This latest full-page ad is just taking that trolling to a whole new level.

Potus hasn't responded to Noah's dig. It's only a matter of time though.