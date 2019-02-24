North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left for Vietnamese capital Hanoi for the second US-North Korea summit, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

Kim will meet US President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb 27-28, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first summit between the two leaders held in June 2018 in Singapore, which resulted in improved bilateral relations. The meeting also led to months-long negotiations between the two countries regarding North Korea's nuclear disarmament and the removal of US sanctions on the eastern country.

Kim will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong before his meeting with Trump. This visit is reportedly a gesture of goodwill on the former's part.

Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, Ri Su Yong, Kim Phyong Hae and O Su Yong, members of the Political Bureau and Vice-Chairmen of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Ri Yong Ho, member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and foreign minister, No Kwang Chol, alternate member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and Minister of the People's Armed Forces, among others, said KCNA.

Kim was seen off at Pyongyang Railway Station by Kim Yong Nam, Choe Ryong Hae and Pak Pong Ju, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, and other senior officials of the party, government and armed forces, KCNA reported.

Ahead of the impending meeting between the two world leaders, over 2,600 foreign press have reached Vietnam. The Guardian reports that there will be a change in traffic regulations and also a possible ban too before the meeting.