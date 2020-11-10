In a huge blow to the Trump administration, it was announced on Saturday that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and his VP will be Kamala Harris. Even though Trump has cried foul, he is to remain in office till January and it looks like he's making the most of his time. In the first move since the projections of US election results were announced, US President Donald Trump fired his Secretary of Defense.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said Mark Esper will no longer be the Secretary of Defense, instead, director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller will be the acting secretary "effective immediately."

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately. Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump tweeted, announcing the major change.

A move long coming

CNN has cited White House sources in reporting that Esper's relations with Trump were far from smooth. He'd disagreed with using active-duty troops to handle the nation-wide protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. In Esper's opinion, military forces should be used in law enforcement role as a last resort.

The report further said that White House sentiment about Esper had been turning sour. Sources also revealed that Trump had no respect for Esper and he'd little influence.