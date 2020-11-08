It's official Donald Trump is now the former President of the United States of America. Joe Biden has passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the White House.

"I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris," Biden, 77, said in a statement a few minutes after the projections were announced some four days since the polls closed.

Netizens across the US and India decided to roast Trump with some hilarious and savage memes, unsurprisingly, wondering what Trump will do next, probably play golf.

The social media users roasted Trump with his own famous dismissal of contestants on his television show, The Apprentice: "You're fired!" While some rejoiced Joe Biden's victory some social media users posted humorous tweets over Trump's refusal to concede defeat. Trump's campaign has vowed to launch legal challenges in a number of battleground states. Here are some hilarious means that set Twitter ablaze.

Update:

Doland has vacated White House.

He was last spotted in India. pic.twitter.com/QDGY3SGGyA — Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) November 8, 2020

President Biden locking Trump out of the White House on January 20th pic.twitter.com/XTxy2lajHd — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 6, 2020