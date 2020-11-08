US President Donald Trump's defeat in the presidential election may have sent his family members into dismay but this could not be the case with the 45th First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

On the contrary, it appears that ongoing President Trump's defeat somehow came good for Melania whose relationship with the former realtor husband has not been very warm. It seems that being the First Lady brought so many responsibilities and pressure she was not interested to bear.

There are a lot of videos and photos of the public appearance of Trump and Melania showing that the power couple does not share the kind of warm relationship husband and wife are supposed to have.

An analysis of the videos and photos gives an impression that she has been upset with Trump and as if the former model was kept with him by force. Their body language in their public appearance shows that there is not a speck of affection and warmth in their relationship.

Melania also did not participate in rallies with Trump during the campaigning for the presidential election in which Trump did not leave any stone unturned to secure a second stint at the White House.

Social media trolled Trump on a video which showed Melania giving him cold shoulder after a presidential debate with his Democrat opponent Joe Biden, now President-elect, in September this year.

Instance of awkwardness between Trump and Melania

Following the debate in the night of September 30, the First Lady walked onto the stage to join her husband and stood rather awkwardly at his side. There was no exchange between the two, no words, no smiles. On the other hand, Democrat Joe Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden walked to her husband and warmly embraced him. The two exchanged a few words and smiles before standing side-by-side with clasped hands and warm smiles.

Social media users noticed that Trump realised how cold he and his wife appeared on the stage compared to the Bidens. Melania did not turn to hug her husband or offer words of support even after Trump prompted her by tugging her hand. Instead, she continued to stand facing the crowd.

Watchers have pointed out that Melania was not very keen on attending campaign rallies with Trump. Melania announced to pull out of an event where she was scheduled to appear alongside her husband as part of the election campaigning. The reason was cited as "lingering cough". In wake of the cancellation, CNN cited a former White House staffer as saying the First Lady "does what she wants, when she wants".

Melania reluctance to appear alongside Trump became so much public that social media users hurled a conspiracy theory on a photo of Trump and Melania stepping out of a plane during the campaign trail, in Wisconsin.

When social media users claimed that it was not actually Melania Trump

It seems Melania did not care much about showing a bond with President Trump in public. In 2017, she was seen flicking Trump's hand away while stepping out of Air Force One plane in Rome.

Another video shows President Trump reaching out for Melania hand's hold it but she shook it away while walking on the tarmac of an airfield.

According to a body language analysis by Insider, the first couple's public appearances show obvious unhappiness is in the First Lady's posture.

According to a body language expert quoted by Insider, the picture above shows tension between the two. "There's a distinct difference between that grip — the tension, the placement, the indent on somebody's arm — and a hold, embrace, to enjoy somebody being close to you," Patti Wood, a body-language expert.

Now that American people have shunted out Trump from the White House, it seems Melania will finally have her freedom and would not be forced to display a sense of togetherness with erratic and impulsive Trump in public which has apparently not been easy for her.