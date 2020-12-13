After the Supreme Court dealt the last of humiliating blows to Donald Trump on Friday, the President on Saturday morning was not his usual self. Or was he in fact, just being himself during a full-blown meltdown?

On Saturday morning the President took to Twitter, taking aim at William Barr, the attorney general and calling him a "big disappointment" and still claiming that he won the election in a landslide but for fake votes. Trump even called Barr one of his biggest allies since taking over as the attorney general of the Supreme Court, but a big disappointment.

"The Supreme Court had Zero interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetuated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is "standing," which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes," reads a tweet from him sometime later in the day. And after he has agreed to, "declassify everything. Everything."

"I have been doing this. I agree," tweeted Trump while responding to a suggestion that he should declassify everything, including revealing sensitive American information, for political mileage.

Is he truly willing to burn the country down?

Can he do this? Will he do this? The Twitterati could barely contain their concern at the thoughts on probability of him doing it. "The patriots willing to burn the country to the ground because they lost an election is proof that their "patriotism" is just an empty marketing," commented a social media user.

"This is who he really is towards America," read another post.

Least affected or embarrassed, Trump continues with his stance, with the tweet that further read, "We have just begun to fight."

"Will he ever stop whining like a grade schooler and accept defeat?" questioned many. There were several who predicted meltdowns to continue as Presidennt-elect Joe Bien inches closer to Presidency and Trump's long list of enemies keeps increasing. From attorney general William Barr to GOP governors Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey. It's a closure for sure, but not the one befitting of a President of The United States.

#TrumpMeltdown said he enjoys hurting people. On Howard Stern he said he would sleep with friends wives just to break up their marriage. He would stiff contractors, & sue people just to make their lives miserable. What we are experiencing is not incompetence, it is psychopathy. — modern_man (@tooronlists) December 12, 2020