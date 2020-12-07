In the course of his four years of presidency, United States' outgoing President Donald Trump has given us numerous examples proving that he has been facing difficulty in remembering things.

Without letting his last days in office being an exception, the President once again made a faux pas when he got the Georgia election date, scheduled to be held next month, wrong by nearly six months.

It is a fact that Trump still hasn't been able to come to terms with the fact that the election is over and he lost.

Everything that we've archived is on the line on June 5th: The oops moment

Addressing a crowd in Georgia, his first rally after losing the US presidential election early last month, Trump said, "We're all victims. Everybody here. All these thousands of people here tonight. They're all victims. Every one of you." -- Trump

"We're gonna win back the White House. We're gonna win it back," Trump says, teasing a 2024 run, but adding, "I don't want until 2024. I want to go back three weeks," the President added.

"Everything that we've archived is on the line on June 5th," Trump says, referring to an election that's in January.

A gracious loser

The event in Georgia comes before key Senate runoff elections scheduled to take off there in January, which will decide control of the upper house.

Presidential-elect Joe Biden is the first Democratic candidate to win the state in a presidential election since 1992.

Trump has repeatedly refused to admit his defeat and made numerous unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Ahead of the rally, he criticised Georgia's Republican governor on Twitter, calling on him to help overturn Joe Biden's election victory in the state.

In his speech on Saturday, however, the president seemed to admit his loss, claiming his foreign policy measures could be reversed under the incoming Democratic president-elect. Under the US constitution, Biden will take office on January 20 regardless of whether Trump admits defeat.

Trump has claimed to have 'one of the great memories of all time'

During his campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin in September, just prior to the presidential elections, the President has demonstrated a similar behaviour when he forgot the name of the place where he was and rather tried to play it off like he couldn't pronounce the town's name.

Trump has claimed to have "one of the great memories of all time," but he sure seems to have a problem with names at times. A supercut video released last February showed the president struggling with names again and again.

The president in the video is shown to forget, alter or mispronounce the names of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, National Security Adviser John Bolton, the initials of the Customs and Border Patrol and the town of Paradise, California, among others.

The case is so serious that an anonymous senior government official behind a new exposé on the inner workings of the White House had even once informed Newsweek that the president regularly struggles to "remember what he's said or been told."