No matter how old you get, an ill-timed fart, which most of them are, is the funniest thing in the world. Rudy Giuliani has once again met a similar embarrassment this time when he farted on camera during a voter fraud hearing in Michigan.

The year doesn't seem to be ending fast enough for Giuliani, who was representing President Donald Trump in an ongoing case on Wednesday to overturn Michigan's "unfavorable" election results. Giuliani presented a string of witnesses and made unfounded claims during the hearing.

The Oops moment

Responding to Rep. Darrin Camilleri's claim that federal prosecutors had found no evidence of election fraud, Giuliani, a sycophantic Trump-aide, best known for his false claims and dripping hair dye just weeks ago, said, 'I will ask that he be disciplined for that,' when the first fart noise was heard.

A minute later, he said, "The answer that I gave you was that they didn't bother to interview a single witness."

The noise was not only heard by those sitting beside Giuliani, but was also picked up by courtroom microphones. The moment was captured in the official courtroom video, at the 4:11:41 mark, and it can be seen in the clip below around a minute and 26 seconds in.

A second and loud fart sound could be heard, prompting a 'what just happened' reaction from the woman sitting next to him, another attorney, named Jenna Ellis, who has been assisting Giuliani in the legal battle. While Ellis struggled to hold back her laughter and regain composure, all that the internet could talk about was the fart.

Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. pic.twitter.com/jo0pM2w0p8 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 3, 2020

While other reported and Democrats, including Darrin Camilleri, also shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday night and it has since gone viral on social media. Many also noticed the side-eye glance Ellis gave while hearing the fart noise.

Last month, Giuliani became the butt of jokes after a dark fluid dripped down his face during a news conference. Along with this incident, a video showing Giuliani using the same tissue to blow his nose and wipe his face went viral.

Trump's string of election lawsuits

Even though the election results clearly point to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory, the legal team of Trump's campaign has been trying hard to overturn the results. However, the outcome of the lawsuits hasn't been in his favour. The Republican president and his allies continue to mount new cases, recycling the same baseless claims, even after Trump's own attorney general declared the Justice Department had uncovered no widespread fraud.

The Trump campaign lost its bid to overturn the results of the election in Nevada, and the Michigan appeals court rejected a case from his campaign. The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a challenge brought by GOP lawmakers. And, in Arizona, a judge threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory, concluding that the state's Republican Party chairwoman failed to prove fraud or misconduct and that the evidence presented at the trial wouldn't reverse Trump's loss. The Wisconsin Supreme Court also declined to hear a lawsuit brought by a conservative group over Trump's loss.