US President Donald Trump on Friday drew explicit parallels between a Cold War-era sporting triumph and present-day global conflict, invoking the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union as he spoke about ongoing efforts to end the Russia–Ukraine war.

Speaking at the White House event during a bill-signing ceremony honouring the US Olympic hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Winter Games, Trump said the historic upset carried lessons beyond sports.

"They beat the powerhouse Soviets," Trump said, recounting the match that has become emblematic of American resolve during the Cold War. "Nobody thought it was possible."

When asked what lessons the victory offered for today's conflicts, Trump directly referenced Ukraine. "It's a similar situation, isn't it?" he said. "Let's see what happens."

Trump said his administration was working to end the fighting, even as casualties continued to mount. "We're going to see a lot of death last month, fellas," he said. "25,000 soldiers were killed in Ukraine and Russia — 25,000. Can you imagine that?"

"All I want to do is I want to stop the death of 25,000 people a month," the President added.

The remarks came as Trump signed legislation authorising commemorative medals for the 1980 hockey team, a moment he described as "one of the greatest moments in the history of US sports."

"This team united us, and they inspired us," Trump said. "The United States was brought to a level of sports that they've never seen."

Team captain Mike Eruzione, who scored the winning goal against the Soviet Union, reflected on the game's political resonance. "People always talk about the Soviet game," he said, noting that its importance became clearer over time.

Trump used the ceremony to weave together history, geopolitics and national identity, portraying the victory as part of a broader American resurgence. "It was the beginning of the great comeback," he said.

Lawmakers echoed the sentiment. Congressman Pete Stauber said the team "literally changed the nation and gave us the strength that we needed at the time our nation needed it."

Trump also claimed broader diplomatic success, saying, "I've been saying I stopped eight wars," and adding, "We have one more to go."

While he did not outline specific diplomatic steps, Trump insisted progress was being made. "A lot of progress is being made even there," he said.

The "Miracle on Ice" refers to the US team's 4–3 victory over the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics, followed by a gold medal win against Finland. The match took place amid heightened US–Soviet tensions and became a symbol of American confidence during the Cold War.

(With inputs from IANS)