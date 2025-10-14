Trump calls PM Modi 'a very good friend', praises India in Gaza peace deal speech

US President Donald Trump on Monday praised India and termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "his very good friend."

He mentioned India during his speech in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, after signing the peace agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he has just done a fantastic job," he added.

Trump's statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the "success of the historic Gaza peace plan."

PM Modi also spoke to Trump about the "good progress achieved in trade negotiations."

PM Modi posted on X last week, "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks."

This was the second phone call between the two leaders in a span of one month.

The engagements take place as the new US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, wraps up his 4-day visit to India.

Gor met Prime Minister Modi on Saturday and gifted a framed photograph of their White House meeting in February this year. The photo was signed by Trump, where he wrote, "Mr Prime Minister, you are great!"

An official statement by Sergio Gor read: "Good evening, it's an honour and a privilege to be here today. I arrived from Washington to New Delhi early this morning, and we hit the ground running. We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and with National Security Advisor Doval. And we just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade, and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both of our nations.

"The U.S. values its relationship with India and, under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call, and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead."

On X, Gor wrote: "An honour to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!"

PM Modi reciprocated: "Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor... I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Before departing for India, Gor met Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, during the Diwali celebrations at India House in Washington.

Gor was formally nominated as the US Ambassador to India on August 22 and confirmed by the US Senate on October 7.