United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as 'crazy' for flouting coronavirus safety protocols and getting her hair done inside a shuttered San Francisco salon in violation of the city's COVID-19 rules.

Taking to Twitter, the Republican wrote, "The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!

Trump was referring to Rep. Joe Kennedy III's double-digit primary loss to Sen. Ed Markey on Tuesday. Pelosi backed Kennedy in the contest.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump ripped Kennedy, who became the first in his family to lose an election in Massachusetts.

"See, even a Kennedy isn't safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party," he said.

While, other Republican critics pounced on Pelosi, accusing her of hypocrisy. "Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself?" Senate Republicans tweeted. "A salon visit whenever she pleases."

Pelosi's salon visit

Pelosi — who often criticized her Republican colleagues for ignoring coronavirus protocols — was caught on camera moving around the salon in wet hair and without any mask on her face.

Hairdressers in San Francisco have been prohibited from cutting and styling their clients' hair inside a salon for at least six months.

Salon owner Erica Kious further slammed the Democrat saying that Pelosi's assistant had set up the appointment with an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work," Kious told Fox News.

However, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill stressed that the Speaker had always followed the rules.

"This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," he said, adding that she always adheres to COVID safety regulations.