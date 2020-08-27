Claiming President Trump was "stalking Hillary Clinton" in the 2016 debates and already undermining the current elections by removing USPS mailboxes from certain cities, Pelosi told reporters, "he will belittle what the debates are supposed to be about", thus echoing the beliefs of establishment media, who think that Presidential debates should be cancelled.

Pelosi added, "Don't tell anybody I told you this.. Especially don't tell Joe Biden. But I don't think there should be any debates."

But the presidential candidate has different plans. Joe Biden isn't going to back down, instead, he plans to be a fact-checker to overthrow all of Trump's claims.

"As long as the commission continues down the street, I will debate him. I know for certain I will be a fact-checker on the floor while I am debating him," Biden said.

Joe Biden tells @mitchellreports he'll debate the president, and that "I'm going to be a fact-checker on the floor" while it happens. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 27, 2020

Social security of Americans under threat

Pelosi also said earlier, "If President Trump gets his way, the sacred promise of Social Security will be shattered by mid-2023. While Trump tries to hollow out the Social Security Trust Fund, Democrats will stand strong for America's seniors and Social Security beneficiaries."

If President Trump achieved his threat to 'terminate' the payroll tax, the Social Security Disability Insurance Trust Fund would be exhausted by mid-2021 and the Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund would be exhausted by mid-2023.

Should Biden debate Trump?

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart tells Michael Smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn't debate President Trump, for he "will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don't think he should give him that platform."

Newsweek reported earlier that former senior adviser Zac Petkanas for Hillary Clinton, agreed that Biden should back out of the debates, noting that "Biden shouldn't feel obligated to throw Trump a lifeline by granting him any debates at all. This is not a normal presidential election and Trump is not a legitimate candidate."