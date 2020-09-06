The Trump Boat Parade, which was all about making a statement, made a different kind of statement altogether. A massive boat parade, which attracted thousands of people, along the Lake Travis on Saturday morning in support of US President Donald Trump is turning out to be a massive flop.

According to CBS Austin, multiple 911 calls were made regarding boats being in distress. Some boats, which were to participate in the Trump Boat Parade, were even sinking in Lake Travis, Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The report further revealed that people have been making calls about boats in distress along the route of the parade, including Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach. The exact number of boats that sank or in some kind of distress is yet to ascertained. There's also no word on the injuries yet.

Trump Boat Parade

Trump supporters had organised the Trump Boat Parade on Saturday morning and afternoon. The event page on Facebook got more than 2,000 people's attendance and over 5,000 marked as interested. The event post encouraged people to "decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."