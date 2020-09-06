Donald Trump is all things prime time. While the coming November will decide whether The President will soon be history, there's no denying he is already historical. Ideally, there ought to be a catalogue of every typical Trump statement the world has been subjected to. Often offensive, invariably ridiculous and almost always absurd. The most recent instance happens to be one of 'Nearly 700' U.S. Veterans issuing an open letter supporting President Trump amid media attacks. Nearly 700 of the 18.2 million US veterans. Yes, he is proud of the number. The list of statements, of course, will keep getting updated with every public appearance, meeting, press conference, as the case may be.

What! So many countries!

"I never ran for the office but here I am. Everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries," Mr President said this during an official banquet in Tokyo shortly after assuming office. Leaving everyone at the moment, speechless.

Anyone heard of Nambia?

No, not Namibia or Zambia or Gambia. While a little slip of the tongue and geographical ignorance is excusable, but it becomes both incredible and unforgettable when the just invented country happens to be straight from The President's mouth. Over lunch with African leaders in New York. Never mind that, this happened back in 2017.

Welcome to Belgium, the city is beautiful!

We know of president Trump mistaking places, mispronouncing countries or not aware of the fact that are so many of them in this world. Topping the exhaustive list of geographical blunders is probably the one he made before being elected, during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia in June of 2016. "Belgium is a beautiful city." City, country, same difference.

'I'm like a really smart person'



"I went to the Wharton School of Business. I'm like a really smart person," reportedly, the world, above all, USA, got the much-needed reminder almost once each year at several different occasions. Someone pass on the mic to a representative from Wharton School of Business, please.

'We need global warming'



Wait, that's not the most ridiculous part. The reasoning for that sentence is though. "Windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees. People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with global warming. Please come back fast. We need you." Even to environmental activists those words and that logic was more offensive than not taking climate change seriously. This was only last year.



Coronavirus and the Trump card

When before has the world been so entertained in the middle of a pandemic? Coronavirus merits a separate category, for every time we were Trumped and rendered beyond words in context of the virus is when we truly get a peep into the mind of a genius. "Suppose we hit the body with tremendous whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Suppose you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way." Can social media be blamed if they went crazy explaining every possible context to that?

If not light, then a disinfectant

"Is there a way, we can something like by an injection inside…It sounds interesting to me, so we'll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That's pretty powerful." He later backtracked saying the statement about injecting disinfectants was made in sarcasm.

PM Modi - the father of India

Everyone had a tough time decoding the logic behind calling Prime Minister Modi, 'the father of India' at the UN. And then further calling him the American version of Elvis. "I remember India was very torn. There was a lot of dissention, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India…He is like an American version of Elvis." Wait, what?

The husband, nation theory



We don't know who wins, the absurd tweets or ridiculous statements. But this retweet that was later deleted said, "If Hilary Clinton can't satisfy her husband, what makes her think, she can satisfy America?" Like we said President Trump is pure inspiration. For somebody who retweeted that and can still make it to White House, is sheer 22-carat luck.

What's bad about controversy

"I don't mind controversy. I think controversy is a good thing, not a bad thing," and that Mr President explains and sums it all.

We'll just let that sink in. Oh, and the presidential debate is just around the corner. Can't wait.