Donald Trump's remarks about the members of the US military who have been captured or killed did not go well for the president, as he faced severe backlash from people all over the country. He'd said, referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as "losers" and "suckers," which naturally irked hundreds and thousands of Americans. Even though Trump later said the story is "totally false" and the White House denied the reports about Trump's alleged remarks, netizens and Democrats expressed strong criticism regardless.

Presidential nominee and former VP Joe Biden shared a tweet with a brief video that highlighted Trump's statements in the backdrop of a cemetery. Biden said: "Mr. President, if you don't respect our troops, you can't lead them." But one Republican politician came to the rescue of Trump - in turn getting slammed for her bias.

In an attempt to defend the US President, Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley demanded Biden take down the tweet criticizing Trump for his insulting remarks about our fallen soldiers.

Hayley quoted Biden's tweet and said: Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with Donald Trump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them." (sic)

Netizens slam Nimrata aka Nikki Hayley

Hayley's response did not sit well with the masses, who were quick to call out the Republican for her bias remarks. This is how people reacted.