After a long wait, the latest TRP reports for the week gone by is finally here. And while few shows have continued their successful run even this week, few have slipped. Let's take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: To begin with, at the top spot we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 3.5 points. The show was at the top last week too with 3.8 points. The Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer has been at the top for several weeks now and growing stronger viewership and fan following with each passing day.

Kundali Bhagya: Kundali Bhagya has bagged the second spot this week with 3 points. The Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar show has been making news for its twists and turns every week. The show was in the second spot last week too with 2.9 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has surprised us once again with its fabulous run week-after-week. This week the show has grabbed the third spot with 2.8 points. The show had grabbed the fifth spot in the race with 2.3 points last week. Kumkum Bhagya had taken up the third spot last week and this week it hasn't featured in the top five.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show is on the fourth position this week with 2.8 points. The show, even though is being loved immensely, keeps moving up and down the TRP ladder every week. With new revelations being made on the show every weekend and the buzz around Kapil's baby gaining momentum, the show is expected to jump higher up the ladder soon. Last week the show was not in the top five.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: The eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is continuing its glorious run this year too. The show appeared in the top five in its debut week and continues to rule at the fifth spot. The show has bagged 2.7 points this week which is very close to Kapil's show. Amitabh Bachchan's fan following and the loyalty of his fans could be cited as the reason behind the show being so popular even after almost a decade.

While Nach Baliye and Kasautii Zindagii Kay both had made a dashing entry into the top five during their debut and initial few weeks; they have not been able to bounce back.