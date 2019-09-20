It's week 37 and the TRP report for the week is finally here. The TRP list by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has some expected and some unexpected names this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: If there was an award for the show of the year, it would have definitely gone to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has continued its winning streak and is at the top spot again. The show, which has bagged 3.2 points this week, has been at the top for several months now and going by the trend, nothing seems to be able to hamper its spot.

Kundali Bhagya: Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot with 3.1 points this week. The show was not featured in the top five list last week, with Kumkum Bhagya had taken up the second spot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 is slowly making its way towards the top spot. While last week it was at the fourth spot, this week it has jumped to the third spot with 2.9 points. And with another contestant winning 1 crore, the ratings are definitely going to spike up further. The Kapil Sharma Show was at the third spot last week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the second spot last week has slipped down to the fourth spot this week with 2.8 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped one spot and has bagged the fifth spot this week with 2.7 points.

Superstar Singer which was at the fifth spot last week has grabbed the sixth spot with 2.6 points and Choti Sardaarrni has made a massive jump at the seventh spot with 2.4 points. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the eighth spot with 2.2 points followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta with 2.0 points at the ninth spot. The last spot in the top ten list has been taken by several shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kausautii ZIndagii Kay, Divya Drishti and Nazar.