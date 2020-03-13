The latest TRP report of the ninth week of 2020 released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is finally here. Here's are your favourite TV shows on the TRP charts.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has stayed intact at its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot with 3.8 points.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: It seems there is no stopping Rohit Shetty's adventure show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show, which was at the second spot last week and again retained the spot with 3.5 points and the latest controversies related to Rohit Shetty over his film and the show might keep the TRP game up.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has shown improvement and taken up the third spot this week with 3.14 points.

India's Best Dancer: At number 4, we have a new entrant, India's Best Dancer. Judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, the show has grabbed quite a momentum and has landed at the spot with 3.12 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which was at the fourth spot last week has slipped down a point and is at the fifth spot with 3.11 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the sixth spot this week with 2.8 points.

Choti Sardarrni: The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer has been a favourite among the masses ever since its premiere episode. The show is at the seventh spot this week with 2.7 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show: After being out of the top chart last week, Kapil's show has bounced back again and is at the eighth spot this week. The show has made 2.7 points.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has landed at the ninth spot this week with 2.6 points.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 has narrowly managed to stay in the top ten at the tenth spot by receiving 2.7 points.