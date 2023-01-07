And it's that time of the week again! After a week of binge-watching and entertainment, we bring to you the latest TRP report of the week. Let's take a look at which shows made it to the top five and which of your favorite shows didn't.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains on top spot. The show has continued to remain on top ever since its premiere episode. A modern take on love and relationship, the show has been warmly appreciated by the audience. As per reports, the show grabbed the top spot with a rating of 2.8.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With its interesting storyline and phenomenal acting by the starcast, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot. The show has left behind many with its 2.6 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: There is no stopping Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been a TRP favourite ever since it aired. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has bagged the third spot with 2.3 ratings.

Imlie and Faltu: The two shows have pulled in equal audience and has garnered equal craze. Both the shows have received 2.2 ratings.

KumKKum Bhagya: Another expected name in the list is KumKKum Bhagya. The show has been a crowd-puller ever since its inception. The Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar starrer show has grabbed 2.2 ratings.

However, what's surprising is that despite getting a month-long extension owing to its popularity, Bigg Boss 16 has failed to make it to the top ten list. Another name that's missing from the list and left us surprised is - Shark Tank India 2.